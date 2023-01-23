TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 22, 2023

130 FPUS54 KAMA 230841

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

241 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

TXZ012-017-240100-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

241 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

MIDNIGHT CST TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation around

an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15-20. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 20. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs

around 40.

TXZ317-240100-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

241 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

MIDNIGHT CST TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ001-006-240100-

Dallam-Hartley-

Including the cities of Dalhart, Ware, Conlen, Hartley, Channing,

and Romero

241 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening. Lows around 19. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 10-15.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

TXZ002-240100-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

241 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation around half an

inch. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening. Lows around 19. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

Highs in the lower 30s.

TXZ007-240100-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

241 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening. Lows around 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15-20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows 10-15.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

TXZ003-240100-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

241 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening. Lows around 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

Highs in the lower 30s.

TXZ008-240100-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

241 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows 15-20.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

TXZ004-240100-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

241 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 20.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10-15. Highs in

the lower 30s.

TXZ009-240100-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

241 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Little or no new snow accumulation. Lows in the lower

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15-20.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

TXZ005-240100-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

241 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Little or no new snow accumulation. Lows in the lower

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10-15. Highs in

the mid 30s.

TXZ010-240100-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

241 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Little or no new snow accumulation. Lows in the lower

20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15-20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

TXZ011-240100-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

241 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

MIDNIGHT CST TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. New snow accumulation around an inch.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening. Lows around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15-20. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 20. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ016-240100-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

241 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

MIDNIGHT CST TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then

snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. New snow accumulation around an inch.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10-15. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ013-240100-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

241 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

MIDNIGHT CST TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely after midnight. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs

in the upper 30s.

TXZ018-240100-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

241 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

MIDNIGHT CST TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs

in the lower 40s.

TXZ014-240100-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

241 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

MIDNIGHT CST TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely after midnight. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15-20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

TXZ019-240100-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

241 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

MIDNIGHT CST TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers and

rain showers in the afternoon. New snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ015-240100-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

241 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers and

rain showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

and rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Brisk. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the upper 30s.

TXZ020-240100-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

241 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely and a slight chance of

rain showers after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows

in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then rain or snow showers

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

