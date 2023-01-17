TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 16, 2023

089 FPUS54 KAMA 170806

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

205 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

TXZ012-017-180100-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

205 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A chance of rain or snow

showers. A chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, a slight chance

of rain showers and light freezing rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Colder. Moderate

snow accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, rain

showers and light freezing rain in the evening. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ317-180100-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

205 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers, light freezing rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, a slight chance

of rain showers and light freezing rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Colder. Moderate

snow accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, snow

showers and light freezing rain in the evening. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ001-006-180100-

Dallam-Hartley-

Including the cities of Dalhart, Ware, Conlen, Hartley, Channing,

and Romero

205 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Blustery. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, light

freezing rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow showers

likely and a slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A slight

chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

and light freezing rain in the evening. Lows 15-20. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A slight

chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ002-180100-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

205 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A

chance of rain showers and light freezing rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows

in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A slight

chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

and light freezing rain in the evening. Lows 15-20. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around

20. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a slight

chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ007-180100-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

205 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 50. West winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A chance of snow showers. A

chance of rain showers and light freezing rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain showers and light freezing rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, a slight chance

of rain showers and light freezing rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Moderate snow

accumulation possible. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of light freezing rain

and a slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows around

20. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around

20. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ003-180100-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

205 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 30.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A

chance of rain showers and light freezing rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain showers and light freezing rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, a slight chance

of rain showers and light freezing rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Moderate snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers,

light freezing rain and snow showers in the evening. Lows around

20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around

20. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ008-180100-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

205 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A chance of snow showers. A

chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain showers and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, a slight chance

of rain showers and light freezing rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Moderate snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers,

snow showers and light freezing rain in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ004-180100-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

205 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers, light freezing rain and snow showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain, snow

showers and rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely and a slight

chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of

rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation

possible. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers,

rain showers and light freezing rain in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers.

Breezy. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ009-180100-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

205 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers, light freezing rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, a slight chance

of rain showers and light freezing rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Moderate snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers,

rain showers and light freezing rain in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ005-180100-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

205 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and light freezing rain in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers, light freezing rain and

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A slight

chance of rain showers and light freezing rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers,

light freezing rain and snow showers in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ010-180100-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

205 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers, light freezing rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, a slight chance

of rain showers and light freezing rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers,

snow showers and light freezing rain in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ011-180100-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

205 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A chance of snow showers. A

chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of

light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely and a slight

chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of

rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers,

light freezing rain and snow showers in the evening. Lows around

20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ016-180100-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

205 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A chance of snow showers. A

chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of light

freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers and light freezing rain

likely in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers in

the afternoon. Colder. Moderate snow accumulation possible. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

and a chance of light freezing rain in the evening. Lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ013-180100-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

205 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers, rain showers and light freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, a slight chance

of rain showers and light freezing rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Moderate snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and

light freezing rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ018-180100-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

205 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers, light freezing rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers, rain showers and light

freezing rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain or

snow showers in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers,

rain showers and light freezing rain in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers and light freezing

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ014-180100-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

205 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers, light freezing rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. A slight chance of rain showers

and light freezing rain in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation possible. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers,

rain showers and light freezing rain in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ019-180100-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

205 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers, light freezing rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers, rain showers and light

freezing rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers,

snow showers and light freezing rain in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers, rain showers and

light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers, light

freezing rain and snow showers in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ015-180100-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

205 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers, light freezing rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, light freezing rain and

snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers,

snow showers and light freezing rain in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers, rain showers and

light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ020-180100-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

205 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers, light freezing rain and

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, light freezing rain and

snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers, light freezing rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

