TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 5, 2023

_____

885 FPUS54 KAMA 060806

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

205 AM CST Fri Jan 6 2023

TXZ012-017-070100-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

205 AM CST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ317-070100-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

205 AM CST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ001-006-070100-

Dallam-Hartley-

Including the cities of Dalhart, Ware, Conlen, Hartley, Channing,

and Romero

205 AM CST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ002-070100-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

205 AM CST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ007-070100-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

205 AM CST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ003-070100-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

205 AM CST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ008-070100-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

205 AM CST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ004-070100-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

205 AM CST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ009-070100-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

205 AM CST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ005-070100-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

205 AM CST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ010-070100-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

205 AM CST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ011-070100-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

205 AM CST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ016-070100-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

205 AM CST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ013-070100-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

205 AM CST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ018-070100-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

205 AM CST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ014-070100-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

205 AM CST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ019-070100-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

205 AM CST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ015-070100-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

205 AM CST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ020-070100-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

205 AM CST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather