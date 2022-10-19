TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 18, 2022

764

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

305 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

TXZ012-017-200000-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

305 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ317-200000-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

305 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ001-200000-

Dallam-

Including the cities of Dalhart, Ware, and Conlen

305 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Windy. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ006-200000-

Hartley-

Including the cities of Hartley, Channing, and Romero

305 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ002-200000-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

305 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ007-200000-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

305 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ003-200000-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

305 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ008-200000-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

305 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ004-200000-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

305 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ009-200000-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

305 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ005-200000-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

305 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ010-200000-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

305 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ011-200000-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

305 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ016-200000-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

305 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ013-200000-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

305 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ018-200000-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

305 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ014-200000-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

305 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ019-200000-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

305 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ015-200000-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

305 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ020-200000-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

305 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

