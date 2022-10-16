TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 15, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

TXZ012-017-170000-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ317-170000-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

early, then a chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ002-170000-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ007-170000-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ003-170000-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ008-170000-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs around 60. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ004-170000-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ009-170000-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely early. A chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ005-170000-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ010-170000-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ011-170000-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ016-170000-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers early. A slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning. Showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ013-170000-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early. Showers

likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ018-170000-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

early, then a chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ014-170000-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ019-170000-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ015-170000-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ020-170000-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

