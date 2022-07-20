TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 19, 2022

_____

548 FPUS54 KAMA 200921

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

420 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022

TXZ012-017-210000-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

420 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms early, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

morning, then, becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ317-210000-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

420 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100-105.

$$

TXZ002-210000-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

420 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming

north 10 to 20 mph in the morning, then, becoming east 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around

70. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ007-210000-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

420 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the morning, then, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ003-210000-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

420 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Windy. Highs in the upper

90s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the morning, then, becoming

northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ008-210000-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

420 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the morning, then, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100-105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ004-210000-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

420 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ009-210000-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

420 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ005-210000-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

420 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100-105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ010-210000-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

420 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ011-210000-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

420 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms early, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in

the morning, then, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ016-210000-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

420 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ013-210000-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

420 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms early, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in

the morning, then, becoming northeast with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ018-210000-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

420 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 100. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

morning, then, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ014-210000-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

420 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ019-210000-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

420 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ015-210000-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

420 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ020-210000-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

420 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100-105. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs 100-105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100-105.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather