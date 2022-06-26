TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 25, 2022

_____

576 FPUS54 KAMA 260806

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

305 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022

TXZ012-017-270000-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

305 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ317-270000-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

305 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ002-270000-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

305 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely early. A chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ007-270000-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

305 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early. A chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ003-270000-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

305 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early. A chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ008-270000-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

305 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early. A chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ004-270000-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

305 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early. A chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ009-270000-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

305 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early. A chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ005-270000-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

305 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early. A chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ010-270000-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

305 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early. A chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ011-270000-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

305 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ016-270000-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

305 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ013-270000-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

305 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early. A chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ018-270000-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

305 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ014-270000-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

305 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early. A chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ019-270000-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

305 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ015-270000-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

305 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms early, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ020-270000-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

305 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

_____

