TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 5, 2022

501 FPUS54 KAMA 060806

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

306 AM CDT Mon Jun 6 2022

TXZ012-017-070000-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

306 AM CDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ317-070000-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

306 AM CDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ002-070000-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

306 AM CDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy, then becoming mostly cloudy in the

morning, then becoming sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

mid 80s. East winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ007-070000-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

306 AM CDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ003-070000-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

306 AM CDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

evening. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ008-070000-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

306 AM CDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ004-070000-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

306 AM CDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

evening. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ009-070000-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

306 AM CDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ005-070000-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

306 AM CDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around

90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ010-070000-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

306 AM CDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around

90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ011-070000-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

306 AM CDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ016-070000-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

306 AM CDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in

the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ013-070000-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

306 AM CDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ018-070000-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

306 AM CDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ014-070000-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

306 AM CDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ019-070000-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

306 AM CDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ015-070000-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

306 AM CDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ020-070000-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

306 AM CDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

