TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 3, 2022

276 FPUS54 KAMA 040831

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

331 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

TXZ012-017-050000-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

331 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 90.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ317-050000-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

331 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ002-050000-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

331 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ007-050000-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

331 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ003-050000-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

331 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ008-050000-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

331 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ004-050000-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

331 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ009-050000-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

331 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ005-050000-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

331 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ010-050000-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

331 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ011-050000-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

331 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ016-050000-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

331 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ013-050000-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

331 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ018-050000-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

331 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe early. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ014-050000-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

331 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ019-050000-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

331 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ015-050000-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

331 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ020-050000-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

331 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

early. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather