TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 13, 2022

_____

357 FPUS54 KAMA 140316

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

1015 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

TXZ012-017-141200-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

1015 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around

60. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ317-141200-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

1015 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100-105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around

100. Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ002-141200-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

1015 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ007-141200-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

1015 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ003-141200-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

1015 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ008-141200-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

1015 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs around 100.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ004-141200-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

1015 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows around 60.

$$

TXZ009-141200-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

1015 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ005-141200-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

1015 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ010-141200-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

1015 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ011-141200-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

1015 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ016-141200-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

1015 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ013-141200-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

1015 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ018-141200-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

1015 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around

100. Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ014-141200-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

1015 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around

60. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ019-141200-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

1015 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around

100. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ015-141200-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

1015 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around

100. Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ020-141200-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

1015 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around

100. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around

100. Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather