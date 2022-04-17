TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 16, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

245 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

245 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning, then, becoming north with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

245 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning, then, becoming north with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

245 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the morning, then, becoming

north with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming 30 to 35 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

245 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the morning, then, becoming

north with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 25 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Windy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

245 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning, then, becoming

north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming 30 to 35 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

245 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning, then, becoming

north 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph,

becoming 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

245 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the morning, then, becoming

north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

245 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning, then,

becoming north with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph, becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

245 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the morning, then, becoming

north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming 25 to 35 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

245 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy, then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the morning, then, becoming

north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph, becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

245 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the morning, then, becoming north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

245 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Windy. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 80s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

245 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the morning, then,

becoming north with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

245 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning, then, becoming north with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

245 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the morning, then, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

245 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning, then, becoming

north 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

245 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the morning, then, becoming north

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming south 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

245 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the morning, then, becoming north 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

