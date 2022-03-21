TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 20, 2022

005 FPUS54 KAMA 210511

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

1210 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

TXZ012-017-211200-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

1210 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers with snow showers

likely after midnight. Patchy blowing snow. Windy. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely and a slight chance

of rain showers in the morning. Patchy blowing snow in the

morning. Windy. Highs around 50. North winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Brisk. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ317-211200-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

1210 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers with snow showers likely after

midnight. Patchy blowing snow after midnight. Windy. Snow

accumulation around half an inch. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the

morning. Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Windy. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 30. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in

the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ002-211200-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

1210 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in

the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the

afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers. Snow showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then snow showers

after midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Windy. Snow may be heavy

at times in the evening. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows

in the upper 20s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning. Areas of blowing snow in the morning. Windy. Highs

around 50. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Brisk. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ007-211200-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

1210 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers and a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then snow showers and rain

showers after midnight. Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Areas

of blowing snow after midnight. Windy. Snow may be heavy at times

in the evening. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a slight

chance of rain showers in the morning. Areas of blowing snow in

the morning. Windy. Highs around 50. North winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Brisk. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ003-211200-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

1210 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in

the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the

afternoon. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming east 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then snow showers with rain showers

likely after midnight. Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Areas

of blowing snow after midnight. Windy. Snow may be heavy at times

in the evening. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely and a slight chance

of rain showers in the morning. Areas of blowing snow in the

morning. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs in

the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ008-211200-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

1210 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain showers with snow showers likely after

midnight. Areas of blowing snow after midnight. Windy. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Lows around 30. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely and a slight chance

of rain showers in the morning. Areas of blowing snow in the

morning. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 30. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs in

the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ004-211200-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

1210 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming east 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain or snow showers after

midnight. Patchy blowing snow after midnight. Windy.

Precipitation may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Windy. Little or no

new snow accumulation. Highs around 50. North winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ009-211200-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

1210 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain or snow showers after midnight. Patchy

blowing snow after midnight. Breezy. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers in the morning.

Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Windy. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 30. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in

the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ005-211200-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

1210 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then snow showers after midnight. Patchy blowing

snow after midnight. Windy. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows

in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers in the morning.

Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Windy. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 50. North winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in

the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ010-211200-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

1210 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain showers in

the evening, then rain or snow showers after midnight. Breezy.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers in the morning.

Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Windy. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 30. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in

the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ011-211200-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

1210 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling

into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers and a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of snow showers

and rain showers after midnight. Patchy blowing snow in the

evening, then areas of blowing snow after midnight. Windy. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Lows around 30. North winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning. Areas of blowing snow in the morning. Windy. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of snow less than 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ016-211200-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

1210 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers and a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then snow showers and a chance

of rain showers after midnight. Patchy blowing snow. Windy. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning. Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Windy. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance of snow less than 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Brisk. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ013-211200-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

1210 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers with snow showers likely after

midnight. Patchy blowing snow after midnight. Windy. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely and a slight chance

of rain showers in the morning. Patchy blowing snow in the

morning. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around

40. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ018-211200-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

1210 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers, snow showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy blowing snow after

midnight. Windy. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the

morning. Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Windy. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 30. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in

the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ014-211200-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

1210 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy blowing snow after midnight.

Windy. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers in the morning.

Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Windy. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 50. North winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 30. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in

the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ019-211200-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

1210 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 25 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a slight chance

of snow showers in the morning. Windy. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in

the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ015-211200-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

1210 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers in the morning.

Windy. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ020-211200-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

1210 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain showers. Windy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning.

Windy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

