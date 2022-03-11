TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 10, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

258 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

258 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow this morning, then sunny

this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs

in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 15. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows around 30.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs around 70.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy and

much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

258 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow this morning, then mostly sunny this

afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around

40. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy and

much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

258 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow this morning,

then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low

as 1 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 13. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as

1 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Windy,

cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

258 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow this morning, then sunny

this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 2 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 14. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs around 70.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy and

much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

258 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow this morning,

then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 14. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as

low as zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy and

much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

258 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow this morning, then sunny

this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in

the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows around 30.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy and

much cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

258 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow this morning, then sunny

this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 13. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below

in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy and

much cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

258 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow this morning, then mostly

sunny this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows around 30.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy and

much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

258 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow this morning, then mostly

sunny this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs around 70.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy and

much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

258 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow this morning, then mostly

sunny this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 15. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs around 70.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, cooler with highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy and

much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

258 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow this morning, then sunny

this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs

in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 16. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs around 70.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy and

much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

258 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow this morning, then sunny this

afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 1 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 14. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below

in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy and

much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

258 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow likely this morning, then mostly sunny

this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the

mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

Wind chill values as low as zero this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy and

much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

258 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow this morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs around 70.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy and

much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

258 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow likely this morning, then mostly sunny

this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the

mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs around 70.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy and

much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

258 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow likely this morning, then mostly sunny

with a slight chance of snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 18. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

258 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow likely this morning, then mostly sunny

this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the

upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows around 30. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy,

cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

258 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow likely this morning, then partly sunny

with a slight chance of snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 18. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

