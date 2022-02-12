TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, February 11, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

310 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

310 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Light snow early in the morning, then mostly sunny.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of light snow and slight

chance of light rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Breezy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

310 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with light snow likely early in the morning, then

mostly sunny. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of light snow and

slight chance of light rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Breezy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

310 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of light snow early in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of light snow after

midnight. Breezy. Lows around 17. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Windy, colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

310 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow early in

the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of light snow after

midnight. Breezy. Lows around 19. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Windy, colder. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

310 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of light snow early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of light snow after

midnight. Breezy. Lows around 19. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Windy, colder. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

310 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow

early in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of light snow and slight chance of

light rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Windy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

310 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight.

Breezy. Lows around 18. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Windy, colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 50s.

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

310 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow early in

the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of light snow and slight chance of light

rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Breezy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

310 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming sunny in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of light snow and slight chance of

light rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows around 19. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Breezy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

310 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of light snow and slight chance of light

rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Breezy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

310 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Light snow early in the morning, then mostly sunny. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting

to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of light snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Breezy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

310 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Light

snow early in the morning, then a slight chance of light snow in

the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of light snow after

midnight. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Breezy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

310 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow early in

the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of light snow and slight chance of light

rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Windy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

310 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Chance

of light snow and slight chance of light rain early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of light snow and

slight chance of light rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Breezy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

310 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow early in

the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of light snow and slight chance of light

rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Windy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

310 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Chance

of light snow and slight chance of light rain early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of light rain and

light snow after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Breezy, colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

310 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of light rain and light snow after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Breezy, colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

310 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of light rain and

light snow after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

