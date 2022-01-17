TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 16, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

301 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

301 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

snow after midnight. Lows around 14.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

301 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

301 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light

snow after midnight. Lows around 11.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

301 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs around 40. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

snow after midnight. Lows around 13.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

301 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

southwest 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light

snow after midnight. Lows around 11.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 18.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

301 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

snow after midnight. Lows around 13.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

301 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

snow after midnight. Lows around 11.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

301 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Highs around 40.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

snow after midnight. Lows around 12.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

301 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

snow after midnight. Lows around 11.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 18.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

301 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs around 40. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

snow after midnight. Lows around 12.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 18.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

301 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

snow after midnight. Lows around 16.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

301 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 14.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

301 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph becoming 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

snow after midnight. Lows around 13.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

301 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 14.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

301 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph becoming south

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

snow after midnight. Lows around 13.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

301 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the morning, then becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 14.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

301 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 13.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 18.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

301 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the

west in the morning, then becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 14.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

