TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 9, 2022

494 FPUS54 KAMA 100857

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

256 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

TXZ012-017-110100-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

256 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ317-110100-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

256 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ002-110100-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

256 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ007-110100-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

256 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ003-110100-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

256 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ008-110100-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

256 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ004-110100-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

256 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ009-110100-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

256 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ005-110100-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

256 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ010-110100-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

256 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ011-110100-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

256 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ016-110100-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

256 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ013-110100-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

256 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ018-110100-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

256 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ014-110100-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

256 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ019-110100-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

256 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ015-110100-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

256 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ020-110100-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

256 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

