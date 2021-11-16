TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 15, 2021

219 FPUS54 KAMA 160921

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

320 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

TXZ012-017-170100-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

320 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ317-170100-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

320 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ002-170100-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

320 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ007-170100-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

320 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ003-170100-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

320 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ008-170100-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

320 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ004-170100-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

320 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ009-170100-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

320 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ005-170100-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

320 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ010-170100-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

320 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ011-170100-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

320 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ016-170100-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

320 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ013-170100-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

320 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ018-170100-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

320 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ014-170100-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

320 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ019-170100-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

320 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ015-170100-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

320 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ020-170100-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

320 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

