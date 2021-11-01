TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 31, 2021 _____ 771 FPUS54 KAMA 010716 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 215 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 TXZ012-017-020100- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon, and Umbarger 215 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then areas of drizzle in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle and slight chance of light rain in the evening, then a chance of light rain and areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain and patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ317-020100- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park 215 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows around 40. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then areas of drizzle in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the evening, then a chance of light rain and areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain and patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ002-020100- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 215 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain with possible drizzle and snow in the morning, then areas of drizzle in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and areas of drizzle in the evening, then a chance of light rain with possible drizzle and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain and patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ007-020100- Moore- Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson 215 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of light rain and areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then areas of drizzle in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle and slight chance of light rain in the evening, then a chance of light rain with possible drizzle and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain and patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ003-020100- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 215 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then areas of drizzle and slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and areas of drizzle. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain and patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ008-020100- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 215 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of light rain and areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then areas of drizzle and slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle and slight chance of light rain in the evening, then a chance of light rain and areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain and patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ004-020100- Ochiltree- Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park, and Waka 215 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the evening, then areas of drizzle and chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then areas of drizzle and slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and areas of drizzle. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain and patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ009-020100- Roberts- Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami 215 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with areas of drizzle in the evening, then cloudy with areas of drizzle and chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then areas of drizzle and slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and areas of drizzle. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain and patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ005-020100- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 215 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the evening, then areas of drizzle and slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and areas of drizzle. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and areas of drizzle. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and areas of drizzle. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ010-020100- Hemphill- Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin 215 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the evening, then areas of drizzle and chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and areas of drizzle. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and areas of drizzle. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and areas of drizzle. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ011-020100- Oldham- Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch 215 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the evening, then a chance of light rain and areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain and patchy drizzle. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ016-020100- Deaf Smith- Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg 215 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear then becoming mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the evening, then areas of drizzle and slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of light rain and patchy drizzle. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ013-020100- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer, and Skellytown 215 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then areas of drizzle in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle and slight chance of light rain in the evening, then a chance of light rain and areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain and patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ018-020100- Armstrong- Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight 215 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then areas of drizzle in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle and slight chance of light rain in the evening, then a chance of light rain and areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and areas of drizzle. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ014-020100- Gray- Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa 215 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with areas of drizzle in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of light rain and areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then areas of drizzle and slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle and slight chance of light rain in the evening, then a chance of light rain and areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and areas of drizzle. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ019-020100- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 215 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with areas of drizzle in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of light rain and areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then areas of drizzle and slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle and slight chance of light rain in the evening, then a chance of light rain and areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and areas of drizzle. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ015-020100- Wheeler- Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock, and Twitty 215 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the evening, then areas of drizzle and chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then areas of drizzle and slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and areas of drizzle. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and areas of drizzle. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ020-020100- Collingsworth- Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood 215 AM CDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with areas of drizzle in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of light rain and areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then areas of drizzle and slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle and slight chance of light rain in the evening, then a chance of light rain and areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and areas of drizzle. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$