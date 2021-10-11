TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 10, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

310 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

311 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening, then clear after midnight. Breezy. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

311 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

311 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 80. South winds

15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening, then clear after midnight. Breezy. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

311 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening, then clear after midnight. Breezy. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

311 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

311 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

311 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

311 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

311 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Windy. Highs around 80. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

311 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

311 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening, then clear after midnight. Breezy. Lows

in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

311 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 80. South winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

311 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

311 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

311 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

311 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

311 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

311 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows

around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

