TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 29, 2021 _____ 823 FPUS54 KAMA 300756 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 255 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021 TXZ012-017-010100- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon, and Umbarger 255 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ317-010100- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park 255 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ002-010100- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 255 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ007-010100- Moore- Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson 255 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ003-010100- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 255 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ008-010100- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 255 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the morning. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ004-010100- Ochiltree- Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park, and Waka 255 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ009-010100- Roberts- Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami 255 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ005-010100- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 255 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms early in the morning. Chance of showers through the day. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ010-010100- Hemphill- Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin 255 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ011-010100- Oldham- Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch 255 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ016-010100- Deaf Smith- Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg 255 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ013-010100- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer, and Skellytown 255 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of rain showers early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ018-010100- Armstrong- Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight 255 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ014-010100- Gray- Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa 255 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning. Slight chance of rain showers through the day. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ019-010100- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 255 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ015-010100- Wheeler- Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock, and Twitty 255 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning. Slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ020-010100- Collingsworth- Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood 255 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather