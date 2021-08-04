TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 3, 2021 _____ 750 FPUS54 KAMA 040848 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 348 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 TXZ012-017-050130- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon, and Umbarger 348 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ317-050130- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park 348 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ002-050130- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 348 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ007-050130- Moore- Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson 348 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ003-050130- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 348 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ008-050130- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 348 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ004-050130- Ochiltree- Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park, and Waka 348 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ009-050130- Roberts- Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami 348 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ005-050130- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 348 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ010-050130- Hemphill- Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin 348 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ011-050130- Oldham- Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch 348 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ016-050130- Deaf Smith- Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg 348 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ013-050130- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer, and Skellytown 348 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ018-050130- Armstrong- Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight 348 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ014-050130- Gray- Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa 348 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ019-050130- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 348 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ015-050130- Wheeler- Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock, and Twitty 348 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$