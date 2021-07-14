TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 13, 2021 _____ 461 FPUS54 KAMA 140846 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 346 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 TXZ012-017-150115- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon, and Umbarger 346 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ317-150115- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park 346 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ002-150115- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 346 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ007-150115- Moore- Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson 346 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ003-150115- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 346 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ008-150115- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 346 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ004-150115- Ochiltree- Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park, and Waka 346 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ009-150115- Roberts- Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami 346 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ005-150115- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 346 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ010-150115- Hemphill- Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin 346 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ011-150115- Oldham- Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch 346 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ016-150115- Deaf Smith- Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg 346 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ013-150115- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer, and Skellytown 346 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ018-150115- Armstrong- Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight 346 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ014-150115- Gray- Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa 346 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ019-150115- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 346 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ015-150115- Wheeler- Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock, and Twitty 346 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ020-150115- Collingsworth- Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood 346 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather