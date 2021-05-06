TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 5, 2021

721 FPUS54 KAMA 060818

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

318 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

TXZ012-017-070115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

318 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ317-070115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

318 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows around 60. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ002-070115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

318 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ007-070115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

318 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ003-070115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

318 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ008-070115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

318 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ004-070115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

318 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ009-070115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

318 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ005-070115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

318 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ010-070115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

318 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ011-070115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

318 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ016-070115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

318 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 90. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ013-070115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

318 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ018-070115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

318 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows around 60. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ014-070115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

318 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ019-070115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

318 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows around 60. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ015-070115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

318 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ020-070115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

318 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

