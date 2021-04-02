TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 1, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Highs

around 70. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

400 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80.

