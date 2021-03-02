TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 1, 2021 _____ 229 FPUS54 KAMA 020741 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 141 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021 TXZ012-017-030115- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon 141 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ317-030115- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon 141 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ002-030115- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 141 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ007-030115- Moore- Including the city of Dumas 141 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ003-030115- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 141 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ008-030115- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 141 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ004-030115- Ochiltree- Including the city of Perryton 141 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ009-030115- Roberts- Including the city of Miami 141 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ005-030115- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 141 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ010-030115- Hemphill- Including the city of Canadian 141 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ011-030115- Oldham- Including the city of Vega 141 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ016-030115- Deaf Smith- Including the city of Hereford 141 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ013-030115- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer 141 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ018-030115- Armstrong- Including the city of Claude 141 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ014-030115- Gray- Including the city of Pampa 141 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ019-030115- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 141 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ015-030115- Wheeler- Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler 141 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ020-030115- Collingsworth- Including the city of Wellington 141 AM CST Tue Mar 2 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather