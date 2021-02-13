TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, February 12, 2021

_____

695 FPUS54 KAMA 130755

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

155 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021

TXZ017-140115-

Randall-

Including the city of Canyon

155 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs around 19. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of light snow in the evening, then light

snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows

near zero. East winds around 15 mph. Wind chill readings 5 below

to 15 below zero.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 5 to

6 inches. Total snow accumulation 6 to 8 inches. Highs around 5.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 13 below to

23 below zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow

in the evening. Lows around 11 below. North winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill readings

18 below to 28 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 10. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

Lowest wind chill readings 18 below to 28 below zero in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 1 below. Wind

chill readings 12 below to 22 below zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in

the afternoon. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind

chill readings 10 below to 20 below zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 4. Wind chill readings 10 below to zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill readings

10 below to zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 8. Wind chill readings 7 below to

3 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ012-140115-

Potter-

Including the city of Amarillo

155 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs around 18. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

readings 10 below to zero.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of light snow in the evening, then light

snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows

near zero. East winds around 15 mph. Wind chill readings 7 below

to 17 below zero.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 5 to

6 inches. Total snow accumulation 6 to 9 inches. Highs around 4.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 14 below to

24 below zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

in the evening. Lows around 13 below. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill

readings 21 below to 31 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 9. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 21 below to 31 below zero

in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 2 below. Wind chill readings 12 below to

22 below zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the afternoon. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind

chill readings 10 below to 20 below zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 3. Wind chill readings 10 below to zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Highs in the lower 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 9 below

to 1 above zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 7. Wind chill readings 7 below to

3 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Lowest wind chill

readings 8 below to 2 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ317-140115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

155 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs around 18. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

readings 7 below to 3 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Light snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Lows around 2. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

readings 4 below to 14 below zero.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 5 to

6 inches. Total snow accumulation 6 to 8 inches. Highs around 6.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 12 below to

20 below zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow

in the evening. Lows around 11 below. North winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill readings

17 below to 27 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 10. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

Lowest wind chill readings 16 below to 26 below zero in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 2 below. Wind

chill readings 8 below to 18 below zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in

the afternoon. Highs around 20. Lowest wind chill readings

5 below to 15 below zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 4. Wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. Lowest wind chill readings

8 below to 2 above zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 9. Wind chill readings 6 below to

4 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Lowest wind chill

readings 6 below to 4 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ002-140115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

155 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs around 13. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

readings 5 below to 15 below zero.

.TONIGHT...Chance of light snow in the evening, then light snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows around

3 below. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 9 below to

19 below zero.

.SUNDAY...Light snow in the morning, then light snow likely in

the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow through the day. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 5 to

8 inches. Highs around 1. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Wind

chill readings 17 below to 24 below zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

in the evening. Lows around 16 below. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after midnight. Wind

chill readings 19 below to 29 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 8. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Lowest

wind chill readings 21 below to 31 below zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 7 below. Wind chill readings 16 below to

26 below zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the afternoon. Highs around 15. Lowest wind chill readings

13 below to 23 below zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 2 below. Wind chill readings 1 below to

11 below zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Highs in the lower 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 3 below

to 13 below zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 5. Wind chill readings 10 below to

zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Lowest wind chill

readings 10 below to zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ007-140115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

155 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs around 15. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

readings 2 below to 12 below zero.

.TONIGHT...Chance of light snow in the evening, then light snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows around

3 below. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 9 below to

19 below zero.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then light snow likely in the

afternoon. Areas of blowing snow through the day. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 6 to

8 inches. Highs around 2. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Wind

chill readings 14 below to 24 below zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

in the evening. Lows around 16 below. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill readings 21 below to 31 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 8. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 21 below to 31 below zero

in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill readings 15 below to

25 below zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the afternoon. Highs around 19. Lowest wind chill readings

11 below to 21 below zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

snow. Lows near zero. Wind chill readings 1 below to 11 below

zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Highs in the lower 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 2 below

to 12 below zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 6. Wind chill readings 9 below to

1 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 10 below to zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ003-140115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

155 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs around 13. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill

readings 5 below to 15 below zero.

.TONIGHT...Chance of light snow in the evening, then light snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows around

3 below. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 9 below to

19 below zero.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then light snow likely in the

afternoon. Areas of blowing snow through the day. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 6 to

8 inches. Highs around 3. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind

chill readings 15 below to 24 below zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

in the evening. Lows around 16 below. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill readings 20 below to 30 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 7. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Lowest

wind chill readings 21 below to 31 below zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 9 below. Wind chill readings 17 below to

27 below zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the afternoon. Highs around 12. Lowest wind chill readings

16 below to 26 below zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in

the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows

around 3 below. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill readings

3 below to 13 below zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs around 20. Lowest wind chill readings 3 below

to 13 below zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 3. Wind chill readings 1 below to

11 below zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ008-140115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

155 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs around 15. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill

readings 2 below to 12 below zero.

.TONIGHT...Chance of light snow in the evening, then light snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows around

1 below. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 8 below to

18 below zero.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then light snow likely in the

afternoon. Areas of blowing snow through the day. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Total snow accumulation 6 to

9 inches. Highs around 3. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind

chill readings 12 below to 22 below zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

in the evening. Lows around 13 below. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill readings 20 below to 30 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 8. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Lowest

wind chill readings 20 below to 30 below zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 6 below. Wind chill readings 16 below to

26 below zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the afternoon. Highs around 13. Lowest wind chill readings

14 below to 24 below zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

snow. Lows near zero. Wind chill readings 3 below to 13 below

zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Highs around 20. Lowest wind chill readings 3 below to

13 below zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 6. Wind chill readings 10 below to

zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Lowest wind chill

readings 10 below to zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ004-140115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

155 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs around 12. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill

readings 4 below to 14 below zero.

.TONIGHT...Chance of light snow in the evening, then light snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Lows around

3 below. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 9 below to

19 below zero.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 5 to

6 inches. Total snow accumulation 7 to 8 inches. Highs around 5.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 14 below to

24 below zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

in the evening. Lows around 15 below. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill readings 21 below to 31 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 6. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 21 below to

31 below zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 10 below. Wind chill readings 18 below to

28 below zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the afternoon. Highs around 9. Lowest wind chill readings

18 below to 28 below zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 3 below. Wind chill readings 3 below to

13 below zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Highs around 17. Lowest wind chill readings 3 below to

13 below zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 2. Wind chill readings 3 below to

13 below zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 2 below to 12 below zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ009-140115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

155 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs around 15. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill

readings 2 below to 12 below zero.

.TONIGHT...Chance of light snow in the evening, then light snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows near

zero. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 7 below to

17 below zero.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 5 to

6 inches. Total snow accumulation 6 to 8 inches. Highs around 5.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 13 below to

23 below zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow

in the evening. Lows around 13 below. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill readings 19 below to 29 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 7. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 21 below to

31 below zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 8 below. Wind

chill readings 18 below to 28 below zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the afternoon. Highs around 10. Lowest wind chill readings

17 below to 27 below zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

snow. Lows near zero. Wind chill readings 2 below to 12 below

zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Highs around 18. Wind chill readings 2 below to 12 below

zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 4. Wind chill readings 1 below to

11 below zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ005-140115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

155 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 12. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill readings 5 below to 15 below zero.

.TONIGHT...Chance of light snow in the evening, then light snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Lows around

1 below. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings

9 below to 19 below zero.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 5 to

6 inches. Total snow accumulation 7 to 8 inches. Highs around 6.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 13 below to

23 below zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow

in the evening. Lows around 13 below. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill readings 21 below to 31 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 6. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 22 below to

32 below zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 10 below. Wind

chill readings 19 below to 29 below zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the afternoon. Highs around 8. Lowest wind chill readings

19 below to 29 below zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 3 below. Wind chill readings 5 below to

15 below zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Highs around 16. Wind chill readings 5 below to 15 below

zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 2. Wind chill

readings 4 below to 14 below zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Lowest wind chill

readings 4 below to 14 below zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ010-140115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

155 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 14. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill readings 4 below to 14 below zero.

.TONIGHT...Chance of light snow in the evening, then light snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows near

zero. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 8 below

to 18 below zero.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 5 to

6 inches. Total snow accumulation 6 to 8 inches. Highs around 8.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 13 below to

23 below zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow

in the evening. Lows around 12 below. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill readings 20 below to 30 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 7. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 22 below to

32 below zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 10 below. Wind

chill readings 19 below to 29 below zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in

the afternoon. Highs around 8. Lowest wind chill readings

19 below to 29 below zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 1 below. Wind chill readings 4 below to

14 below zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Highs around 17. Wind chill readings 4 below to 14 below

zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 3. Wind chill readings 3 below to

13 below zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 3 below to 13 below zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ011-140115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

155 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Chance of light snow in the evening, then light snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows near

zero. East winds around 15 mph. Wind chill readings 7 below to

17 below zero.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Colder. Snow accumulation

of 4 to 6 inches. Total snow accumulation 5 to 9 inches. Highs

around 5. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings

15 below to 25 below zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

in the evening. Lows around 12 below. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 18 below to 28 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 14. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 19 below to

29 below zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 1. Wind chill readings 7 below to 17 below

zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the afternoon. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 5. Wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 9 below to

1 above zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 8. Wind chill readings 7 below to

3 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Lowest wind chill

readings 7 below to 3 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ016-140115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

155 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of light snow in the evening, then light

snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows

near zero. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings

5 below to 15 below zero.

.SUNDAY...Light snow. Areas of blowing snow. Colder. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 5 to

7 inches. Highs around 5. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind

chill readings 15 below to 25 below zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

in the evening. Lows around 11 below. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind

chill readings 16 below to 26 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 15. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Lowest

wind chill readings 16 below to 26 below zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 2. Wind chill readings 7 below to 17 below

zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 30s. Lowest wind chill

readings 10 below to zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 5. Wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 9 below to

1 above zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 8. Wind chill readings 7 below to

3 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Lowest wind chill

readings 7 below to 3 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ013-140115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

155 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs around 16. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

readings 10 below to zero.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of light snow in the evening, then light

snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows

near zero. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 7 below

to 17 below zero.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 5 to

6 inches. Total snow accumulation 6 to 8 inches. Highs around 3.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 14 below to

22 below zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow

in the evening. Lows around 11 below. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Wind chill readings 20 below to 30 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 8. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Lowest

wind chill readings 21 below to 31 below zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 5 below. Wind

chill readings 16 below to 26 below zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in

the afternoon. Highs around 13. Lowest wind chill readings

16 below to 26 below zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 2. Wind chill readings 1 below to 11 below

zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Highs around 20. Wind chill readings 1 below to 11 below

zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 6. Wind chill readings 9 below to

1 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 10 below to zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ018-140115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

155 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs around 18. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

readings 9 below to 1 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Light snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Lows around 1. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

readings 5 below to 15 below zero.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 5 to

6 inches. Total snow accumulation 6 to 8 inches. Highs around 6.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 12 below to

22 below zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow

in the evening. Lows around 11 below. North winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill readings

19 below to 29 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 10. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Lowest

wind chill readings 20 below to 30 below zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 4 below. Wind chill readings 14 below to

24 below zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow in

the afternoon. Highs around 15. Lowest wind chill readings

13 below to 23 below zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 3. Wind chill readings 1 below to 11 below

zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs around

20. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill readings 10 below to

zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 7. Wind chill readings 8 below to

2 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ014-140115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

155 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs around 14. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill

readings 10 below to zero.

.TONIGHT...Chance of light snow in the evening, then light snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows near

zero. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 6 below to

16 below zero.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 5 to

6 inches. Total snow accumulation 6 to 8 inches. Highs around 5.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 13 below to

23 below zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow

in the evening. Lows around 12 below. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Wind chill readings 19 below to 29 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 8. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 21 below to

31 below zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 8 below. Wind

chill readings 17 below to 27 below zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow in

the afternoon. Highs around 10. Lowest wind chill readings

17 below to 27 below zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 2. Wind chill readings 2 below to 12 below

zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Highs around 18. Wind chill readings 2 below to 12 below

zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 5. Wind chill readings 10 below to

zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 10 below to zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ019-140115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

155 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs around 17. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill

readings 10 below to zero.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the evening,

then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 2. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill

readings 5 below to 15 below zero.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation around

5 inches. Highs around 7. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind

chill readings 12 below to 22 below zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow

in the evening. Lows around 9 below. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Wind chill readings 19 below to 29 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 10. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 21 below to

31 below zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 6 below. Wind chill readings 15 below to

25 below zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow in

the afternoon. Highs around 11. Lowest wind chill readings

15 below to 25 below zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow.

Lows around 3. Wind chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs around

18. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill readings 1 below to

11 below zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 6. Wind chill readings 9 below to

1 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 10 below to zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ015-140115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

155 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 15. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Wind chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the evening,

then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows near zero.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind

chill readings 7 below to 17 below zero.

.SUNDAY...Light snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation of

4 to 6 inches. Highs around 8. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind

chill readings 13 below to 23 below zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows

around 10 below. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent. Wind chill readings 19 below to 29 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 8. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 21 below to

31 below zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 8 below. Wind

chill readings 15 below to 25 below zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow in

the afternoon. Highs around 9. Lowest wind chill readings

16 below to 26 below zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow.

Lows around 1. Wind chill readings 3 below to 12 below zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Highs around 17. Wind chill readings 3 below to 13 below

zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 5. Wind chill readings 1 below to

11 below zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ020-140115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

155 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 18. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 3. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill readings 4 below to

14 below zero.

.SUNDAY...Light snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation of

4 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to 6 inches. Highs

around 9. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings

10 below to 20 below zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows

around 7 below. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent. Wind chill readings 15 below to 25 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 10. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 19 below to

29 below zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 7 below. Wind chill readings 13 below to

23 below zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow in

the afternoon. Highs around 10. Lowest wind chill readings

14 below to 24 below zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow.

Lows around 4. Wind chill readings 1 below to 10 below zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs around

17. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill readings 10 below to

zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 4. Wind chill readings 2 below to

12 below zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 2 below to 12 below zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather