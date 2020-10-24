TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

409 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

409 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain, light

freezing rain and light sleet in the evening, then a slight

chance of light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet after

midnight. Breezy. Lows around 20. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light snow and slight chance of

light sleet. Much colder. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the evening, then

light snow likely and slight chance of light sleet after

midnight. Lows around 17. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance

of light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light

rain, light freezing rain and light snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow, slight

chance of light rain and light freezing rain in the evening, then

a chance of light snow and slight chance of light freezing rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow, slight chance

of light rain and light freezing rain in the morning, then a

chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light

rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ317-250115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

409 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light freezing

rain, light snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the

lower 20s. North winds around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow and light sleet in the

morning, then a slight chance of light snow, light sleet and

light rain in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the evening, then

light snow likely and slight chance of light sleet after

midnight. Lows around 18. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance

of light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light

rain, light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow, slight

chance of light rain and light freezing rain in the evening, then

a chance of light snow and slight chance of light freezing rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain, light snow and

slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then a

chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light

rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ002-250115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

409 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain, light freezing

rain, light snow and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of

light snow and slight chance of light sleet after midnight. Lows

around 15. North winds around 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Colder.

Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 12.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of light rain, light freezing rain and light

snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain,

light freezing rain and light snow in the evening, then a chance

of light snow and slight chance of light freezing rain after

midnight. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain, light freezing

rain and light snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain

in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light freezing

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ007-250115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

409 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain, light

freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the evening, then a

chance of light snow, slight chance of light freezing rain and

light sleet after midnight. Lows around 17. North winds around

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance of light

sleet in the morning, then a chance of light snow in the

afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the

evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Lows around 14.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of light rain, light freezing rain and light

snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light

rain, light freezing rain and light snow in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow and slight chance of

light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of light snow, slight chance

of light rain and light freezing rain in the morning, then a

chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light freezing

rain after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ003-250115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

409 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Much colder. Patchy drizzle in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain, light freezing

rain, light snow and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of

light snow, slight chance of light sleet and light freezing rain

after midnight. Lows around 17. North winds around 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow. Colder.

Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 13.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of light rain, light freezing rain and light

snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain,

light freezing rain and light snow in the evening, then a chance

of light snow and slight chance of light freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain, light freezing

rain and light snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light freezing

rain after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ008-250115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

409 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain, light

freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the evening, then a

chance of light snow, light sleet and slight chance of light

freezing rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows around 20. North winds

20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow, slight chance of light

sleet and light freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of

light snow and slight chance of light sleet in the afternoon.

Colder. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the evening, then

light snow likely after midnight. Lows around 16. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance

of light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light

rain, light freezing rain and light snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light

rain, light freezing rain and light snow in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow and slight chance of

light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain, light freezing

rain and light snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light freezing

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ004-250115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

409 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Much colder. Patchy drizzle in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain, light freezing

rain, light snow and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of

light snow, light sleet and slight chance of light freezing rain

after midnight. Breezy. Lows around 18. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance of light

sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light snow in the

afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around

15. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight

chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain, light freezing

rain and slight chance of light snow in the morning, then a

chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light freezing

rain after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ009-250115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

409 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain, light

freezing rain and light sleet in the evening, then a slight

chance of light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet after

midnight. Breezy. Lows around 20. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance of light

sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light snow and

light sleet in the afternoon. Colder. Highs around 30. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Lows around 16.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance

of light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light

rain, light freezing rain and light snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light

rain, light freezing rain and light snow in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow and slight chance of

light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain, light freezing

rain and light snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light freezing

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ005-250115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

409 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain, light freezing

rain, slight chance of light snow and light sleet in the evening,

then a chance of light snow, light sleet and slight chance of

light freezing rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows around 20. North

winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance of light

sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light snow in the

afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around

15. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance

of light sleet in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of light freezing rain and light snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain and

light snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of light rain and

light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ010-250115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

409 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain, light

freezing rain and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of

light snow, light sleet and slight chance of light freezing rain

after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 20 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow, light sleet and slight

chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of light snow and light sleet in the afternoon. Colder.

Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

evening, then light snow likely and slight chance of light sleet

after midnight. Lows around 17. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance

of light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light

rain, light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of light freezing rain and light snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain and

light snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain and light freezing rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ011-250115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

409 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs around 50. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain, light

freezing rain and light sleet in the evening, then a slight

chance of light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet after

midnight. Breezy. Lows around 19. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance of light

sleet in the morning, then a chance of light snow in the

afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the evening, then

light snow likely after midnight. Lows around 16. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of light rain, light freezing rain and light

snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of light snow,

slight chance of light rain and light freezing rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow and

slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of light snow, slight chance

of light rain and light freezing rain in the morning, then a

chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ016-250115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

409 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light freezing

rain, light snow and light sleet after midnight. Breezy. Lows

around 19. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light snow and slight chance of

light sleet. Much colder. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the evening, then

light snow likely and slight chance of light sleet after

midnight. Lows around 15. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance

of light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light

rain, light freezing rain and light snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of light snow,

slight chance of light rain and light freezing rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow and

slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of light snow, slight chance

of light rain and light freezing rain in the morning, then a

chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain in the evening. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ013-250115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

409 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain in

the evening, then a slight chance of light freezing rain, light

snow and light sleet after midnight. Breezy. Lows around 20.

North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow and light sleet in the

morning, then a slight chance of light snow and light sleet in

the afternoon. Breezy, colder. Highs around 30. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the evening, then

light snow likely and slight chance of light sleet after

midnight. Lows around 18. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance

of light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light

rain, light freezing rain and light snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain,

light freezing rain and light snow in the evening, then a chance

of light snow and slight chance of light freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain, light freezing

rain and light snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ018-250115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

409 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain, light

freezing rain, light snow and light sleet after midnight. Breezy.

Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow, light sleet and slight

chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of light snow, light sleet and light freezing rain in the

afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light snow, slight chance of

light freezing rain and light sleet in the evening, then light

snow and light sleet likely after midnight. Lows around 18.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance

of light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light

rain, light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain,

light freezing rain and light snow in the evening, then a chance

of light snow and slight chance of light freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain, light freezing

rain and light snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain

in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light

rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ014-250115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

409 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light freezing

rain, light snow and light sleet after midnight. Breezy. Lows in

the lower 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow, light sleet and slight

chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of light snow, light sleet and light freezing rain in the

afternoon. Colder. Highs around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow and light

sleet in the evening, then light snow likely and slight chance of

light sleet after midnight. Lows around 17. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance

of light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light

rain, light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light

rain, light freezing rain and light snow in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain and light snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain, light freezing

rain and light snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain

in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light freezing

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ019-250115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

409 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain, light

freezing rain, light snow and light sleet after midnight. Breezy.

Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light snow and

light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light

freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the afternoon. Much

colder. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow, light sleet

and light freezing rain in the evening, then light snow and light

sleet likely after midnight. Lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and light sleet in

the morning, then a slight chance of light rain, light freezing

rain, light snow and light sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain,

light freezing rain and light snow in the evening, then a chance

of light freezing rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain and

light snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ015-250115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

409 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain, light

freezing rain, light snow and light sleet after midnight. Breezy.

Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light snow and

light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light snow,

light rain, light freezing rain and light sleet in the afternoon.

Colder. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow, light

freezing rain and light sleet in the evening, then light snow and

light sleet likely after midnight. Lows around 19. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and light sleet in

the morning, then a slight chance of light rain, light freezing

rain, light snow and light sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain,

light freezing rain and light snow in the evening, then a chance

of light freezing rain and slight chance of light snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain and

slight chance of light snow in the morning, then a chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of light

rain and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ020-250115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

409 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain, light

freezing rain, light sleet and light snow after midnight. Breezy.

Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light snow and

light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain,

light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the afternoon.

Much colder. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain,

light snow and light sleet in the evening, then light snow and

light sleet likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow, light sleet and

slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of light rain, light freezing rain, light snow and

light sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain,

light freezing rain and light snow in the evening, then a chance

of light freezing rain and slight chance of light snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain and

slight chance of light snow in the morning, then a chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

