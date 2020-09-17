TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 17, 2020

966 FPUS54 KAMA 171949

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

249 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

TXZ012-017-181315-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

249 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ317-181315-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

249 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ002-181315-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

249 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ007-181315-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

249 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ003-181315-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

249 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ008-181315-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

249 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ004-181315-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

249 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ009-181315-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

249 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ005-181315-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

249 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ010-181315-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

249 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ011-181315-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

249 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ016-181315-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

249 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ013-181315-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

249 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ018-181315-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

249 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ014-181315-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

249 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ019-181315-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

249 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ015-181315-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

249 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ020-181315-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

249 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

