TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 20, 2020
865 FPUS54 KAMA 210825
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
325 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
TXZ012-017-220115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
325 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ317-220115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
325 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ002-220115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
325 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ007-220115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
325 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ003-220115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
325 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ008-220115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
325 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ004-220115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
325 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ009-220115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
325 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ005-220115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
325 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ010-220115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
325 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ011-220115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
325 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ016-220115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
325 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ013-220115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
325 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ018-220115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
325 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ014-220115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
325 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ019-220115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
325 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ015-220115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
325 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ020-220115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
325 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
