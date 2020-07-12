TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 11, 2020

_____

080 FPUS54 KAMA 120822

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

322 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

TXZ012-017-130115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

322 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 102. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 107. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ317-130115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

322 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 112. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 110. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

$$

TXZ002-130115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

322 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ007-130115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

322 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ003-130115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

322 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ008-130115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

322 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

102. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 108. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

$$

TXZ004-130115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

322 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ009-130115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

322 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 106. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

$$

TXZ005-130115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

322 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ010-130115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

322 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ011-130115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

322 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 100. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 106. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ016-130115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

322 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ013-130115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

322 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

101. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 106. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ018-130115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

322 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

103. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 108. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ014-130115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

322 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

100. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 107. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ019-130115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

322 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

102. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ015-130115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

322 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

100. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 107. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ020-130115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

322 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

103. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 108. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather