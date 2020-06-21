TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 20, 2020

108 FPUS54 KAMA 210811

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

311 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

TXZ012-017-220115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

311 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ317-220115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

311 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ002-220115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

311 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ007-220115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

311 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ003-220115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

311 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ008-220115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

311 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ004-220115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

311 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper

90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ009-220115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

311 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ005-220115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

311 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ010-220115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

311 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ011-220115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

311 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ016-220115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

311 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ013-220115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

311 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ018-220115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

311 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ014-220115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

311 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ019-220115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

311 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ015-220115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

311 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ020-220115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

311 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

