TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

343 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

343 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 103.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

343 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 105.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

