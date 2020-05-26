TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 25, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
223 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
223 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
223 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
223 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
223 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
223 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
223 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
223 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
223 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
223 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
223 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
223 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
223 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
223 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting
to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
223 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
223 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
223 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
223 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
223 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
