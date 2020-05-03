TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 2, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
328 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
328 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as
warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
328 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as
warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
328 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
328 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. Northeast
winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
328 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. Northeast
winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
328 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as
warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
328 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
328 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as
warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
328 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
328 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
328 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as
warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
328 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
90. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as
warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
328 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
328 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
328 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows
around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
328 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
328 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows
around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
328 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
