TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 6, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

203 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

TXZ012-017-070815-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

203 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain or

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ317-070815-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

203 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ002-070815-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

203 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, slight

chance of thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ007-070815-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

203 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, slight

chance of thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ003-070815-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

203 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, slight

chance of thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ008-070815-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

203 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain or

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ004-070815-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

203 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, slight

chance of thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ009-070815-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

203 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain or

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ005-070815-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

203 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, slight

chance of thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ010-070815-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

203 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain or

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ011-070815-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

203 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain or

snow showers after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ016-070815-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

203 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ013-070815-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

203 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ018-070815-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

203 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ014-070815-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

203 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ019-070815-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

203 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ015-070815-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

203 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain or snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ020-070815-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

203 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain or

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

