TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 26, 2020

_____

569 FPUS54 KAMA 270834

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

234 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

TXZ012-017-280115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

234 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain and slight chance of light

snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ317-280115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

234 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ002-280115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

234 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light snow and light rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ007-280115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

234 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ003-280115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

234 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ008-280115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

234 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ004-280115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

234 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ009-280115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

234 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain and slight chance of light

snow after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ005-280115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

234 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain and slight chance of light

snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in

the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ010-280115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

234 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain and slight chance of light

snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in

the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ011-280115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

234 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain and slight chance of light

snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ016-280115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

234 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain and light snow after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ013-280115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

234 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain and slight chance of light

snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ018-280115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

234 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight chance

of light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain

and light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ014-280115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

234 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain and slight chance of light

snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ019-280115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

234 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight chance

of light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain

and light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ015-280115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

234 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and slight

chance of light snow. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ020-280115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

234 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather