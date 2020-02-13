TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 12, 2020
193 FPUS54 KAMA 130940
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
340 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
TXZ012-017-140200-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
340 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the morning,
then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the
afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ317-140200-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
340 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds
around 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the morning,
then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
$$
TXZ002-140200-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
340 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 18.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light
snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
TXZ007-140200-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
340 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.
Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the
southwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light
snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40.
$$
TXZ003-140200-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
340 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.
Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light
snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ008-140200-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
340 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.
Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy, colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light
snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ004-140200-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
340 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.
Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light
snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ009-140200-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
340 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.
Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy, colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light
snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ005-140200-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
340 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 20. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.
Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy, colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ010-140200-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
340 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ011-140200-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
340 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the morning,
then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
$$
TXZ016-140200-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
340 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy, colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the morning,
then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
$$
TXZ013-140200-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
340 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.
Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy, colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light
snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ018-140200-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
340 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds
around 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the morning,
then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
$$
TXZ014-140200-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
340 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light
snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ019-140200-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
340 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the morning,
then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
$$
TXZ015-140200-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
340 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ020-140200-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
340 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the morning,
then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
$$
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather