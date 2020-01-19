TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 18, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

329 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

329 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

329 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

329 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

329 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

329 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

329 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

329 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

light rain. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

329 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

light rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

329 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

light rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

329 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

329 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain

in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

329 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

329 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

329 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west

after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

329 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

light rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

329 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

light rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

329 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and slight

chance of light snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

329 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and slight

chance of light snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

