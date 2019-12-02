TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 1, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

247 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

247 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

247 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

247 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

247 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

247 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

247 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

247 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

247 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

247 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

247 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

247 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

247 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

247 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

247 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

247 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

247 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

247 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

247 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

