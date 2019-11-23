TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 22, 2019
145 FPUS54 KAMA 230938
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
338 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
TXZ012-017-240115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
338 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain and
light snow. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and light
rain in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light
snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ317-240115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
338 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain and
light snow. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and light
rain in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light
snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ002-240115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
338 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then a
chance of light rain and light snow in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
light snow. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light
rain and light snow in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ007-240115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
338 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then a
chance of light rain and light snow in the afternoon. Colder.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
light snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light
rain and light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ003-240115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
338 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then a
chance of light rain and light snow in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ008-240115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
338 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow and
light rain. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light snow and light rain in
the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ004-240115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
338 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow and
light rain. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light snow.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy, warmer. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ009-240115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
338 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow and
light rain. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light snow and light rain in
the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ005-240115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
338 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain and
light snow. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light snow and light rain in
the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ010-240115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
338 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain and
light snow. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light snow and light rain in
the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light
snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ011-240115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
338 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow and
light rain. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
light snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain
and light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ016-240115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
338 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain and
light snow. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
light snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light
snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ013-240115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
338 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain and
light snow. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow
and light rain. Lows around 30.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ018-240115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
338 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain and
light snow. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow
and light rain. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light
snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ014-240115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
338 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow and
light rain. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light
snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ019-240115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
338 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain and
light snow. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light snow and light rain in
the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light
snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ015-240115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
338 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain and
light snow. Colder. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light snow and light rain in
the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light
snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ020-240115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
338 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain and
light snow. Colder. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light snow and light rain in
the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light
snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
