TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 19, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
355 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
TXZ012-017-210200-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
355 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 70.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light rain in the evening, then a chance of
light snow and light rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in
the morning. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ317-210200-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
355 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of
rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light rain in the evening, then a chance of
light rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ002-210200-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
355 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light snow and light rain in the evening, then
a chance of light snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations.
Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain
and light snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in
the morning. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ007-210200-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
355 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light snow and light rain in the evening, then
a chance of light snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations.
Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in
the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in
the morning. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ003-210200-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
355 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light snow and light rain in the evening, then
a chance of light snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations.
Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain
and light snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in
the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ008-210200-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
355 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light rain and light snow in the evening, then
a chance of light snow and light rain after midnight. Lows in the
upper 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the
morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in
the morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ004-210200-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
355 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light rain and light snow in the evening, then
a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in
the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ009-210200-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
355 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light rain and light snow in the evening, then
a chance of light snow and light rain after midnight. Lows in the
upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the
morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow after
midnight. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in
the morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ005-210200-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
355 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy.
Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light rain and light snow in the evening, then
a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow after
midnight. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in
the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ010-210200-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
355 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light rain and light snow in the evening, then
a chance of light snow and light rain after midnight. Lows in the
upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the
morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ011-210200-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
355 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of
rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the
morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light rain and light snow in the evening, then
a chance of light snow and light rain after midnight. Lows in the
upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow and
light rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in
the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in
the morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ016-210200-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
355 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of
rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the
morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light rain in the evening, then a chance of
light rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in
the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ013-210200-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
355 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light rain and light snow in the evening, then
a chance of light snow and light rain after midnight. Lows in the
upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow and
light rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in
the morning. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ018-210200-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
355 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light rain in the evening, then a chance of
light rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ014-210200-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
355 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light rain and light snow in the evening, then
a chance of light snow and light rain after midnight. Lows in the
upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow and
light rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ019-210200-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
355 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light rain in the evening, then a chance of
light rain and light snow after midnight. Lows around 30.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ015-210200-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
355 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light rain in the evening, then a chance of
light rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow and
light rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ020-210200-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
355 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light rain in the evening, then light rain and
light snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
