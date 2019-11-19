TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 18, 2019
_____
074 FPUS54 KAMA 190954
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
354 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019
TXZ012-017-191100-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
354 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the
morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening, then
light rain and light snow likely after midnight. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ317-191100-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
354 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely in the
evening, then light rain and light snow likely after midnight.
Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ002-191100-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
354 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light snow and light rain likely in the
evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Light snow
accumulations. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ007-191100-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
354 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain and light snow likely in the
evening, then a chance of light snow and light rain after
midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ003-191100-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
354 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain and light snow likely
in the evening, then a chance of light snow and light rain after
midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ008-191100-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
354 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain and light snow likely in the
evening, then a chance of light rain and light snow after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow and
light rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ004-191100-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
354 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain and light snow likely
in the evening, then a chance of light snow and light rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ009-191100-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
354 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around
70. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain and light snow likely
in the evening, then a chance of light rain and light snow after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow and
light rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ005-191100-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
354 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light
rain and light snow. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ010-191100-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
354 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South
winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the
evening, then a chance of light rain and light snow after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ011-191100-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
354 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the
morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Cooler.
Highs around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with light rain and light snow likely.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ016-191100-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
354 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the
morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely in the
evening, then light rain and light snow likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ013-191100-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
354 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain and light snow likely
in the evening, then a chance of light rain and light snow after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ018-191100-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
354 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely in the
evening, then light rain and light snow likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ014-191100-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
354 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the
evening, then a chance of light rain and light snow after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ019-191100-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
354 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the
evening, then light rain and light snow likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ015-191100-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
354 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s. South winds around 15 mph shifting to the west
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the
evening, then a chance of light rain and light snow after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ020-191100-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
354 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the
evening, then light rain and light snow likely after midnight.
Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
_____
