TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 11, 2019

968 FPUS54 KAMA 120851

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

251 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019

TXZ012-017-130115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

251 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ317-130115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

251 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ002-130115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

251 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ007-130115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

251 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ003-130115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

251 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ008-130115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

251 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ004-130115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

251 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ009-130115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

251 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ005-130115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

251 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ010-130115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

251 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ011-130115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

251 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ016-130115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

251 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ013-130115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

251 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ018-130115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

251 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ014-130115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

251 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ019-130115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

251 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ015-130115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

251 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ020-130115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

251 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

