TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 7, 2019

_____

644 FPUS54 KAMA 080926

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

326 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

TXZ012-017-090115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

326 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Slight chance

of light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ317-090115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

326 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ002-090115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

326 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

freezing drizzle and light snow in the morning. Breezy. Much

colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ007-090115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

326 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

freezing drizzle and light snow in the morning. Breezy. Much

colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ003-090115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

326 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ008-090115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

326 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Slight chance

of light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ004-090115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

326 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ009-090115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

326 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ005-090115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

326 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ010-090115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

326 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ011-090115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

326 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Slight chance of

light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ016-090115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

326 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ013-090115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

326 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ018-090115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

326 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ014-090115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

326 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ019-090115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

326 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ015-090115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

326 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ020-090115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

326 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather