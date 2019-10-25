TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 24, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

402 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

402 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of snow showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

402 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Armstrong-Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the cities of Claude and Palo Duro Canyon

402 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Gray-Donley-

Including the cities of Pampa and Clarendon

402 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Wheeler-Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Shamrock, Wheeler, and Wellington

402 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

