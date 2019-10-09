TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 8, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
301 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
301 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
301 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper
40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy.
Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to
25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
301 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower
50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow
showers in the evening. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
301 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower
50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow
showers in the evening. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
301 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
301 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower
50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s.
North winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
301 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
301 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
301 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
301 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow
showers in the evening. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
301 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. North
winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
301 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
301 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
301 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
301 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
301 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 30. North
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
301 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
