TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 29, 2019

605 FPUS54 KAMA 300835

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

335 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

TXZ012-017-310130-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

335 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ317-310130-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

335 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ002-310130-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

335 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ007-310130-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

335 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ003-310130-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

335 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ008-310130-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

335 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ004-310130-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

335 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ009-310130-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

335 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ005-310130-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

335 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ010-310130-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

335 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ011-310130-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

335 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ016-310130-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

335 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ013-310130-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

335 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ018-310130-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

335 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ014-310130-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

335 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ019-310130-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

335 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ015-310130-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

335 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ020-310130-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

335 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

