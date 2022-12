WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 16, 2022

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service New York NY

759 PM EST Fri Dec 16 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EST THIS EVENING...

Water levels will remain below flooding thresholds for the rest

of the night.

