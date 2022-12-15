WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 16, 2022

_____

COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service New York NY

351 PM EST Thu Dec 15 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EST

TONIGHT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level

expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline.

* WHERE...Southern Nassau County.

* WHEN...From midnight EST tonight through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the most vulnerable locations

near the waterfront and shoreline.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is the potential for widespread minor

to localized moderate coastal flooding for the Friday afternoon

high tidal cycle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive through flooded roadways.

* WHERE...Southwest Suffolk County.

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM EST FRIDAY

THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Fairfield County. In New

York, Southern Westchester, Bronx, Northwest Suffolk and

Northern Nassau Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 AM EST Friday through late tonight.

near the waterfront and shoreline due to elevated water levels

and 2 to 4 ft wave action.

coastal flooding for the Friday afternoon high tidal cycle.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather