COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service New York NY

527 PM EST Fri Dec 9 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level

expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline.

* WHERE...Southern Nassau County.

* WHEN...Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the most vulnerable locations near the

waterfront and shoreline.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive through flooded roadways.

